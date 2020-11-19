Need a makeover? Vist this beauty parlour by prisoners in Kerala

After venturing into a series of measure such as organic farming, making footwear, running petrol pumps and cafeterias, now, the Kerala prisons department started a new initiative of a beauty parlour by prisoners.

Already three beauty parlours for gents and kids were opened, and this fourth one was opened near Viyyur Central Prison in Thrissur district on Wednesday.

Prisoners who had prior experience in hair cutting and those interested in the field were imparted training in beautician courses and employed at the beauty parlour, the prison superintendent Suresh A G told DH.

The four-seater air-conditioned beauty parlour offers services at reasonable costs, he added.

Similar initiatives were earlier made at Kannur, Kasargod and Thiruvananthapuram.

The recent one was a rubber chappal manufacturing measure, branded as 'Freedom Walk', sold at Rs. 80 per pair.