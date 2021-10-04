Need to restore the primacy of states in administering education sector: Stalin to CMs

Eliciting support from Opposition-ruled states in his government’s fight against NEET, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has written to 12 of his counterparts stressing the need to “put up a united effort” to restore the primacy of State Governments in administering the education sector.

Stalin sent letters to the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, West Bengal, and Goa on October 1. A copy of the letter was released to the media on Monday. Except for Goa, ruled by BJP, all other states have non-BJP governments.

In his letter, Stalin said Tamil Nadu has always been opposed to conducting of NEET for admission into medical and dental colleges and referred to a report submitted by Justice (retired) A K Rajan committee on the social impact of the exam. The Chief Minister also enclosed a copy of the report to his counterparts.

The Committee was also requested to suggest alternative admission procedures which would benefit all students, the feasibility of implementing such alternatives and the legal steps to be undertaken to implement such fair and equitable methods.

NEET is an emotive issue in Tamil Nadu with at least 14 students taking their lives due to fear of appearing for the exam or failing in their attempts to get into medical colleges. The state assembly had last month passed a bill, the second in four years, seeking exemption from NEET for students from the state. However, the Bill needs Presidential assent since education is on the Concurrent List in the Constitution.

“Our considered position has always been that the move by the Union Government to introduce NEET goes against the spirit of the federalism and violates the constitutional balance of power by curbing the rights of the State Governments to decide on the method of admission in the medical institutions founded, established and run by them,” Stalin said.

Observing that state governments need to assert their constitutional right and position in deciding the method of admission to their higher educational institutions, Stalin asked the Chief Ministers to extend their support in this regard to ensure that the students of the respective states are not put to hardship in obtaining admissions to higher educational institutions.

“We need to put up a united effort to restore the primacy of State Governments in administering the education sector, as envisaged in our Constitution. I look forward to your cooperation in this crucial issue,” Stalin wrote in the letter. As part of the efforts to drum up support, DMK MPs will meet the 12 Chief Ministers and hand over a report of the Justice Rajan Committee in person.

