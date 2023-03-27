NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu

NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu

The DMK government has opposed the NEET and even passed a bill in the Assembly seeking exemption from the exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore ,
  • Mar 27 2023, 18:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2023, 19:55 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 19-year-old student who was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) died by suicide in Salem district on Monday, police said.

The male student of Kallakurichi district who was preparing NEET for the third time was found hanging dead in a hostel room at the training centre of a private school in Ammapalayam near Athur in Salem, they said.

On receiving information from the hostel warden, the police rushed to the spot, recovered the student's body, and sent it for postmortem to the Salem Government Hospital.

Also Read | Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey dies by suicide, had shared video hours before death

As tension prevailed in and around the campus, a huge posse of the police force was deployed. Athur Tahsildar, officials, and the police are investigating the reason behind the death.

Many NEET aspirants in Tamil Nadu have allegedly died by suicide fearing failing the exam.

The ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu has been opposing the NEET and even passed a bill in the Assembly seeking exemption from the exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

