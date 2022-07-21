Two college teachers held in NEET exam frisking case

NEET exam frisking: Two college teachers arrested for 'forcing' students to remove innerwear

Police sources said that the staff engaged in frisking asked the girls to remove their innerwear as per the direction of these two persons

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 21 2022, 09:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 11:29 ist
The arrest of a NEET observer and an exam coordinator was recorded on Thursday after their interrogation by police, an officer said. Credit: PTI photo

Priji Kurian Issac, who was in charge of the conduct of the exam at Mar Thoma Institute of Information Technology (MTIIT) at Ayur in Kollam, and Shamnad J, who was appointed as NEET observer, were arrested by the police on Wednesday night.

Issac is the head of the Department at MTIIT and Shamnad is assistant professor at a college at Peringamala in Thiruvananthapuram.

Police sources said that the staff engaged in frisking asked the girls to remove their innerwear as per the direction of these two persons.

Read | NEET frisking incident: NTA fact-finding panel to submit report in 4 weeks

The arrest of Issac will be an embarrassment to the MTIIT management as they were maintaining that they had no role in frisking the students and the agency engaged for the job by National Testing Agency was responsible.

Five women, including two cleaning staff of MTIIT and three engaged by the private agency for frisking, were earlier arrested. Their relatives staged a protest on Wednesday alleging that the women were made scapegoats and the higher officials who gave instructions to them were being protected.

It was on July 17 that girls who appeared for NEET at the Mar Thoma Institute were allegedly forced to remove their innerwear owing the the presence of metal hooks that were detected during frisking using metal detector. While one girl initially gave the complaint, four more later lodged complaints. NTA had also deputed a fact-finding panel.

 

 

