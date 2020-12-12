NEKRTC workers' strike enters second day

The strike called by the workers of North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, to urge the state to label them as government employees, entered its second day on Saturday.

There were fewer commuters on bus stands as word of the ongoing strike spread. Drivers, conductors and other staff members of the transport body in most of the depots refused to work Saturday morning in the wake of the strike.

Hundreds of passengers were left stranded on bus stands through Friday during the strike.

The NEKRTC has about 19,000 employees who operate 4600 fleets of buses. Of these, the operation of 3800 buses has been stopped.

The strike is estimated to cost the corporation around Rs 4.15 crore on Saturday as operations of all buses are suspended, according to the corporation accounts officer.

Only 410 buses were operated on Friday. The divisional controller said that passengers from Maharashtra are being taken on in 49 buses, which are being operated via Bidar.