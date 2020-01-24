Nepal resort tragedy: Bodies of 8 Malayali tourists flown home; Kerala govt seeks probe into deaths

The Kerala government on Friday sought a detailed probe into the death of eight Malayali tourists at a Nepal resort.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to press the Nepal government to conduct a detailed probe into the incident and give due compensations to the dependents. He also urged the MPs from Kerala to take up the issue with the Centre.

Meanwhile, the bodies on the eight members of two families were brought to Kerala, with hundreds of people bidding a tearful adieu. The funeral of Thiruvananthapuram native Praveen Nair and his wife and three children was performed at the premises of his house.

The bodies of Ranjith Kumar, his wife and child were taken to his house at Kozhikode. Praveen's elder son seven-year old Madhav, who had a narrow escape from the tragedy, was informed about the death of his parents and sibling only on Friday morning by his teachers and relatives.

The eight were found dead at a mountain resort in Nepal on Wednesday. Asphyxiation due to gas leak from an outdoor heater provided at their rooms was suspected to be the cause of death. Praveen's son Madhav had a narrow escape as he slept in another room.