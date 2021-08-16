Netaji's grand-nephew meets Karnataka CM Bommai

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grand-nephew Chandra Kumar Bose met Karnataka Chief Minister Bsavaraj Bommai and held discussions on Sunday, on the platinum jubilee of the country's Independence.
Bose along with his family met Bommai at his home office Krishna, the CMO said in a statement.
The Chief Chief Minister recollected Subhas Chandra Bose's struggles and sacrifice for the country's freedom, during the meeting, it said.
Chandra Kumar Bose in a tweet said, "Met Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka-Shri Basavaraj Bommai ji. A great admirer of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Requested for a proposal to celebrate Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary in a befitting manner. Jai Hind!"
Met Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka-Shri @BSBommai ji. A great admirer of #NetajiSubhasChandraBose. Requested for a proposal to celebrate #Netaji’s #125thbirthanniversary in a befitting manner. Jai Hind! @CMofKarnataka @BJP4India @BJP4Karnataka pic.twitter.com/x41X5pHn20
— Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrakbose) August 15, 2021
