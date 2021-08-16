Netaji's grand-nephew meets Karnataka CM Bommai

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grand-nephew Chandra Kumar Bose met Karnataka Chief Minister Bsavaraj Bommai and held discussions on Sunday, on the platinum jubilee of the country's Independence.

Bose along with his family met Bommai at his home office Krishna, the CMO said in a statement.

Read | Sushmita Dev's resignation reopens Congress's pandora box of problems

The Chief Chief Minister recollected Subhas Chandra Bose's struggles and sacrifice for the country's freedom, during the meeting, it said.

Chandra Kumar Bose in a tweet said, "Met Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka-Shri Basavaraj Bommai ji. A great admirer of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Requested for a proposal to celebrate Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary in a befitting manner. Jai Hind!"