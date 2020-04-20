Neurosurgeon dies of COVID-19, fatalities mount to 16 in Tamil Nadu

Neurosurgeon dies of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Apr 20 2020, 02:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 02:37 ist
Representative image

A 55-year-old neurosurgeon succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Sunday, sources in the health facility said. The doctor was critical for the past few days and was put on ventilator support and died due to the viral disease, hospital sources told PTI.

The neurosurgeon was also the chief doctor and director at a private hospital in the city. The super speciality doctor's daughter, who has also been admitted to the same hospital for coronavirus is stable and doing well, they said.

The death of the doctor comes days after the passing away of an orthopaedic surgeon (in Chennai) from Nellore district in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. With the death of the neurosurgeon, the total fatalities in Tamil Nadu have risen to 16. 

Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus
COVID-19
