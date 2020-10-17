New head priests selected for temples at Sabarimala

V K Jayaraj Potty of Thrissur district has been selected as new 'melsanthi' (head priest) of Sabarimala Ayyappa temple for one year beginning from the annual pilgrimage in November.

Rajikumar M N, also known as Janardhanan Namboothiri, of Ernakulam district, was selected as head priest of Malikapuram Devi temple at Sabarimala.

Meanwhile, pilgrims were allowed to the temple with restrictions from Saturday morning after a gap of around six months.

The new priests were selected through a draw of lots from shortlisted applicants at the temple premises on Saturday morning.

While Jayaraj Potty is a member of Varikattu Mutt at Kodungaloor in Thrissur, Rajikumar is from Mailakodathu Mana in Angamali. Jayaraj had earlier served at Malikapuram temple.

This year the number of applicants for the Sabarimala priests post were comparatively low. It might be due to uncertainties owing to Covid-19.

Pilgrims are being allowed to the temple only after conducting Covid-19 test at Pumba base camp. Only 250 pilgrims are allowed daily through the online queue and all tokens for the five days for which the temple would remain open for monthly pooja have been already booked.