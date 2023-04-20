New party by ex-MLA from Xtian belt in Kerala likely to align with BJP

Amidst BJP's attempts to make inroads into the Christian vote banks in Kerala, a leader of a prominent regional party Kerala Congress (Joseph) having influence in the Christian community, has quit the Congress-led United Democratic Front.

Johnny Nellore, who is a former MLA, had resigned from the Kerala Congress (Joseph) and announced that a new party to take up plights of the Christian community as well high-range farmers would be formed. The new party would work together with parties that accept its demands, he said.

The announcement came amidst reports that the BJP was trying to form a new political outfit in the Christian belts of central Kerala, a major chunk of which are high-range farmers. Even BJP state president K Surendran said on Tuesday that already 80 families from minority communities, especially Christians, in Kottayam district of central Kerala joined the BJP and there would be a flow to BJP from minority communities after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on April 24.

Sources said that Nellore would soon announce a new party named National Progressive Party and join the BJP-led NDA. Couple of other leaders of Kerala Congress party and leaders of some Christian forums that are campaigning against 'love jihad' are also likely to join the party.

Congress tried to downplay the exit of Nellore. Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that Nellore was not at all active over the last couple of years as he was denied seat in the last election. Hence the exit of Nellore from the UDF would make little impact.

Meanwhile, a former district Congress committee president of Pathanamthitta Babu George had quit the party on Wednesday following differences with Congress MP Anto Antony. The chances of George too joining the new party being formed by Nellore could not be ruled out.