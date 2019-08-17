New priests for Sabarimala selected

A K Sudheer Namboothiri has been selected as next chief priest of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

M S Parameswaran Namboothiri was selected as next chief priest of the Malikapuram Devi temple at Sabarimala.

The selections were made through a draw of lots from a panel at the temple premises on Saturday as the temple was opened for monthly poojas.

Sudheer is a member of ' Areekara mana' at Thirunavaya in Tirur at Malappuram district. He will be succeeding V N Vasudevan Namboothiri.

M S Parameswaran Namboothiri is a native of 'Madavana mana' at Parakadavu in Aluva at Ernakulam.

The new priests will be formally taking over when the temple opens for the annual pilgrimage in November. Youngest members of the erstwhile Pandalam royal family, who were the former custodians of the temple, drew the lots.