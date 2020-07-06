New state-run hospital in Hyderabad ready to serve COVID-19 patients

The Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) here, a sports facility which has been converted into a Covid-19 hospital by the state government, is ready to serve patients, Health Minister E Rajender said on Monday. He also posted a video about the facilities in the hospital.

"TIMS is ready to serve #Covid-19 patients," the minister tweeted.

According to him, the bed capacity of the hospital is 1,224 and oxygen facility has been provided for 1,000 beds.

The government has recruited staff to work in the hospital, he had said recently.

Outpatient services at the hospital had already started.

Meanwhile, official sources shared a video of a man who has been admitted to a hospital after he sought the ministers help over the phone at midnight.

He had difficulty in breathing.

The man said Rajender answered his call and directed his PA to help him and that he was admitted to a hospital.

Rajender saved his life and he would be ever indebted to him, the man added.