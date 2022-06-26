New vehicle, cattle shed at Kerala CM's house invite criticism

The Kerala government's decision to purchase a new luxury car for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and to construct a cattle shed at his house has triggered criticism as the state is facing acute financial crunch.
While Rs 33 lakh was sanctioned for purchasing a Kia Carnival for the chief minister, a sanction was given for reconstructing a compound wall and for the construction of a new cattle shed with an estimated cost of Rs 43 lakh at the chief minister's official residence Cliff House in Thiruvananthapuram.
Three new Toyota Innova Crysta cars were purchased for the chief minister only a few months back. Hence, the decision to buy a new vehicle raised many eyebrows.
Government sources said that the decision to change the CM's car was part of safety and security issues.
The decision to buy the luxury car at a time of financial crunches triggered many critical comments on social media. The amount allotted for the constructions was manifold higher than the amount being allotted by the government for the construction of homes for the homeless, said a critic.
