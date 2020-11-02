New Zealand minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan's Kerala connection

Kerala has more reasons to cheer as Indian-origin Priyanca Radhakrishnan became a minister in New Zealand as she has her roots in Kerala.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who congratulated Radhakrishnan, wished that she could make a valuable contribution to the development of the country.

Priyanca's maternal great grandfather was Dr. C R Krishna Pillai was a noted community leader in Kerala.

Priyanca, who has her roots at Paravur close to Kochi in Ernakulam district, visited her ancestral home in Kerala last year in connection with mother's funeral related rituals. Though she was born and brought up outside Kerala, she can speak Malayalam fluently.

She was much noticed in Kerala when she accompanied New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in a video post wishing Malayalis during the Onam festival last year. Radhakrishnan was wishing Onam in Malayalam along with Ardern in the video that had gone viral.