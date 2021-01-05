Newborn baby in Kerala rescued from garbage heap

Newborn baby in Kerala rescued from garbage heap

The infant, fully dressed up, was found abandoned by unknown persons in the garbage dump behind a house

PTI
PTI, Kollam, Kerala,
  • Jan 05 2021, 13:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2021, 14:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A one-day-old baby boy was rescued from a garbage heap near Nadakkal in this south Kerala district early on Tuesday.

The infant, fully dressed up, was found abandoned by unknown persons in the garbage dump behind a house.

The inmates of the house came to know about the presence of the child after he cried non-stop in the early morning. After being informed by them, police rushed to the spot and shifted the infant to the nearby Parippally Medical College.

"The baby is healthy and doing well. He is weighing three kg. As of now, there is no clue as to who abandoned the infant. We have registered a case and investigation is on," a police officer said. The police also informed the Child Welfare Committee, which would soon take over the protection of the baby.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala

What's Brewing

Are you excited about these upcoming Deepika movies?

Are you excited about these upcoming Deepika movies?

The Lead: How 2020 changed the way films are reviewed

The Lead: How 2020 changed the way films are reviewed

Can 4 seconds of exercise make a difference?

Can 4 seconds of exercise make a difference?

DH Toon | Vaccine risk factor: Political side effects

DH Toon | Vaccine risk factor: Political side effects

2020 was 8th warmest year since 1901: IMD

2020 was 8th warmest year since 1901: IMD

 