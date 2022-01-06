Newborn kidnapped from hospital in Kerala traced within 1 hourr

A newborn girl child was kidnapped from a hospital in Kottayam district in Kerala on Thursday. The swift police action, however, traced the infant within an hour.

The shocking incident took place at the Kottayam medical college in Kerala. The accused woman lifted the child by dressing up as a medical staff. Police later traced the woman and the child from a nearby hotel room.

According to the police, the child was only three days old.

Pretending to be medical staff, the woman took the child from its mother in the afternoon, stating that the child need to be subjected to tests for "yellowish eyes". Since there was no information after sometime, the mother enquired with the nursing staff, and thus, the kidnapping came to light. The hospital authorities immediately alerted the police.

The accused, identified as Neethu residing in Ernakulam district, booked a cab and told the cab driver that she wanted to travel to Kochi with an infant and another child. The cab driver, upon suspicion alerted the authorities of the hotel where the lady was put up. The police searched the hotel and recovered the child.

Police sources said that the lady was being quizzed to know the real intention behind kidnapping.

Kerala cooperation minister V N Vasavan who visited the spot later said that a child trafficking racket was suspected to be involved, and a detailed probe would be conducted.

Another boy was also found along with the lady.

