Newly married youth drowns at post-wedding photoshoot spot

A recently married youth drowned in a river where he reportedly had a post-wedding photoshoot recently.

According to local sources, the incident took place at the Janakikad ecotourism center, which Rejil along with his wife Kanikha visited, with a few relatives. During which the couple slipped and fell into the river, owing to its depth. While their relatives managed to rescue Kanikha, they could not save Rejil from the tragic accident.

Initial reports suggested that the incident happened during the couple's photoshoot, post their marriage on March 14. But this was soon dismissed by the police who clarified that the photoshoot happened earlier.

Many others have also been reported to have drowned near the spot due to the presence of deep areas in the river bed.

