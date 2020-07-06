Nexus of Kerala CM's office with accused in gold smuggling under diplomatic cover alleged

In a major embarrassment to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a former employee of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, who is suspected to be involved in gold smuggling attempt misusing diplomatic cover, was holding a senior post is an agency under the Information Technology department, which is a portfolio of the Chief Minister.

The Customs (Preventive) wing probing the seizure of 30 kilogram gold at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Sunday had already held a former official of the embassy and on quizzing he gave details of the involvement of another former woman employee of the consulate. She is now working at the Space Park under the IT department. She was on contract job at Space Park and her service was terminated on Monday as the allegations surfaced.

Meanwhile, the UAE consulate has maintained that none of its official were involved in the gold smuggling.

It was learnt that Sarith, who earlier worked with the consulate as PRO, is now in the custody of customs officials, and Swapna Suresh, who earlier worked as secretary to the consul general, were involved in the smuggling.

BJP Kerala state president K Surendran alleged that the woman was having close nexus with the CM's office and an IAS officer in the CM's office was trying to save her in the case. He also alleged that the woman was given appointment in the agency under the IT department despite alerts of the police intelligence wing. Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that a CBI probe was required into the matter as it involved misusing of diplomatic channel.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the alleged nexus of the woman suspected in the gold smuggling with his office was baseless. The opposition parties were trying to link all allegations with his office. He however maintained that he was unaware of the woman's appointment in an agency under the IT department.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) in Kerala, Sumit Kumar, told DH that the involvement of some former employees of the UAE consulate in the smuggling was suspected and the probe was going on.

Sources said that the suspected woman was now absconding. It was suspected that the racket had smuggled gold couple of times by misusing the diplomatic cover.