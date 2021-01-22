NIA arrests one more in CPI(Maoist) case

The NIA on Thursday arrested a youth hailing from Wayanad in connection with a case pertaining to CPI(Maoist) activities. Two youths were held from Kozhikode in this connection last year. Vijith Vijayan, 26, was arrested and produced before NIA special court.

According to the NIA, Allan Shuaib, who was earlier held in connection to this case, was radicalised and recruited into CPI(Maoist) by Vijayan. Several incriminating materials were seized from his residence in a search conducted last year at it revealed details of unlawful and terrorist activities of CPI (Maoist) cadres.

Allan Shuaib and Thwaha Fasal were held last year and were charge-sheeted under various section of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and IPC.