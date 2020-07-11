Kerala gold smuggling case accused held in Bengaluru

NIA arrests Swapna, Sandeep Nair, accused in Kerala gold smuggling in Bengaluru

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  Jul 11 2020, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 22:06 ist
Credit: DH File Image

The key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, and co-accused Sandeep Nair were reportedly held by the NIA.

According to multiple media reports, Swapna and Sandeep were held from a hideout in Bengaluru by Saturday evening and will be brought to Kerala by Sunday. The NIA had also registered a case under UAPA against those involved in the gold smuggling under the cover of diplomatic baggage.

Swapna, Sarith and Sandeep Nair of Thiruvananthapuram and Fazil Fareed of Ernakulam have been listed in the smuggling case as accused.

Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) in Kerala, Sumit Kumar, preferred to be tight-lipped. He said that he would neither deny nor admit the reports that Swapna and Sandeep were held.

The reports of the arrest of the two came close on the heels of Kerala police constituting a special team to track the two.

The Central agencies including the NIA and the Customs had opposed her anticipatory bail plea in the Kerala high court.

Swapna is among the four accused booked by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the smuggling of 30 kg of gold through diplomatic baggage which arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram International airport.

 

(With inputs from PTI)

