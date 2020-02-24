NIA carries out multiple raids in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka in ISIS-related cases

The sleuths of National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out multiple raids both in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The raids were conducted on the houses of the two accused Abdul Shamim and Thoufik who were arrested for their role in the murder of special sub-inspector Y Wilson in Kanyakumari district in January.

Raids were also conducted at the houses of Abdul Hameed, Jaffer Ali and Khaja Mohideen, who have links with Wilson’s killers. While the raids were conducted in Kayalpattinam near Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district, Cuddalore, Neyveli and Melpattampakkam in Tamil Nadu, in Karnataka the sleuths raided at various places in about 15 locations including Bengaluru and Kolar.

Abdul Shameem (32) and Thoufiq (28), both native of Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu and belonging to an Islamic outfit, were arrested by the Karnataka Police in Udupi in January. Shameem, who is an accused in the murder of a Hindu outfit leader in Chennai, and Thoufiq were arrested from the Udupi Railway Station. Both belong to an Islamic outfit and had escaped to Udupi from Kanniyakumari after committing the crime on January 8, according to an official release by the Tamil Nadu police.

The NIA had also registered a case against 10 people including four from Bengaluru on 21 January under various sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for conspiring with ISIS/ Daish member Khaja Moideen, native of Parangipettai, Cuddalore district, with the intention of carrying out unlawful activities and committing terrorist acts in India by procuring illegal arms, for furthering the objectives of the proscribed organization.

During the searches in Tamil Nadu, as many as 16 SIM cards, 2 internet dongles and documents, books have been seized. The sleuths in Karnataka recovered 9 mobile phones, 5 SIM cards, one laptop, 2 hard disks, 4 CD/DVD disks, 18 books, an autorickshaw and explosive materials. The recovered items have been produced before the magistrate court in Chennai and Bengaluru and currently being sent to Forensic laboratory for further examination.

"The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy with an objective of murdering Hindu Leaders, creating communal riots and to do anti-national activities by forming a terrorist gang, being inspired by ISIS, a proscribed terrorist organisation. The members of the terrorist gang conducted meetings at Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and propagated ISIS ideology, procured arms and ammunition and other incriminating material for executing their plans. In this connection, Sudduguntepalya PS Case No.10/2020 was registered on 10th January various sections of IPC and sections 13, 18 & 20 of UA(P)Act which was re-registered by NIA. In this case, 5 accused namely Mehaboob Pasha, Mohammed Mansoor Ali Khan, Saleem Khan, Zabiulla, Syed Azmathulla were arrested earlier and other accused are absconding," the release said.