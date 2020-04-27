NIA chargesheets Kerala youths

The National Investigation Agency on Monday filed chargesheet against three youths from Kozhikode district in connection with the alleged Maoist activities.

Allan Suhaib, 20, Thwaha Fasal, 24, and C P Usman, 40, were chargesheeted. Various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code were framed against the two. While Allan and Thwaha were already arrested, Usman was still absconding. The chargesheet was filed at NIA special court in Kochi.

The arrest of Allan and Thwaha by the Kerala police last year and invoking UAPA became a political row in Kerala as the two were CPM workers and even CPM national leaders condemned registering UAPA case against the two. The two were alleged to be having links with CPI (Maoist) and organised secret meeting and distributed pamphlets.