NIA chargesheets Kerala youths

NIA chargesheets Kerala youths

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 27 2020, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 22:58 ist
Representative image (iStock Photo)

The National Investigation Agency on Monday filed chargesheet against three youths from Kozhikode district in connection with the alleged Maoist activities.

Allan Suhaib, 20, Thwaha Fasal, 24, and C P Usman, 40, were chargesheeted. Various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code were framed against the two. While Allan and Thwaha were already arrested, Usman was still absconding. The chargesheet was filed at NIA special court in Kochi.

The arrest of Allan and Thwaha by the Kerala police last year and invoking UAPA became a political row in Kerala as the two were CPM workers and even CPM national leaders condemned registering UAPA case against the two. The two were alleged to be having links with CPI (Maoist) and organised secret meeting and distributed pamphlets.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kerala
NIA
Maoists

What's Brewing

Coronavirus genetic material detected in air: Study

Coronavirus genetic material detected in air: Study

UIDAI okays Aadhaar updation facility through CSC

UIDAI okays Aadhaar updation facility through CSC

'Coronavirus in sewage can prove deadly for Bengaluru'

'Coronavirus in sewage can prove deadly for Bengaluru'

What would happen to North Korea if Kim Jong Un died?

What would happen to North Korea if Kim Jong Un died?

 