NIA invokes UAPA against Kerala gold smuggling accused

The National Investigation Agency on Friday registered a case in the Kerala gold smuggling case by invoking various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Four persons arraigned in the FIR submitted at the NIA court in Kochi included two former employees of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

Former PRO of the consulate Sarith PS is the first accused, former executive secretary Swapna Suresh second, Kochi-based trader Fazil Fareed third and Sandeep Nair, who runs an automobile carbon care centre in Thirvananthapuram, the fourth. Apart from Sarith, all the three others were absconding.

The NIA said in a statement that the initial enquiries had revealed that the proceeds of smuggled gold could be used for financing of terrorism in India. Smuggling of large quantity of gold into India posed threat to the economic stability and national security of the country. Hence it amounted to a terrorist act as stated in section 15 of UAPA. Sections 16, 17 and 18 of the UAPA were invoked against the accused.

The Centre on Thursday order NIA probe into the case which pertained to bid to smuggle 30 kilogram gold, worth Rs.14.82 crore, by concealing in a cargo labelled as diplomatic cargo.

The NIA would be probing into earlier instances of gold smuggling by the racket also.

Meanwhile, the Customs-Preventive unit stated before the Kerala High Court that the involvement of higher government officials in the case could not be ruled out at this stage. The Customs also maintained that the seized consignment with 30 kilogram gold concealed in it was sought to be important at diplomatic cargo without the knowledge of consular charge d'Afairs of the UAE Consulate. Swapna Suresh was considered as a key member of the racket, said the statement opposing anticipatory bail plea of Swapna.

The Customs officials were continuing with the investigation. It was revealed that Sarith collected similar consignments from the Thiruvananthapuram airport on eight occasions over the last one year.

More persons, including an influential cargo clearing agent who allegedly tried to pressurise the customs authorities to release the consignment from which gold was seized, were being quizzed by the customs officials.