NIA raids at 40 locations across Tamil Nadu over Coimbatore car blast case

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are conducting raids at 40 places across Tamil Nadu, including in Chennai, and Coimbatore, in connection with the October 23 LPG cylinder blast inside a car in the industrial city of Coimbatore on the eve of Deepavali.

The raids are being conducted in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, and Nagapattinam districts since Wednesday morning. NIA sources said as many as 16 locations are being searched in Coimbatore alone to find out links with the accused.

The NIA has so far arrested five persons in connection with the case, while six were arrested by the state police within days of the blast.

Jameesha Mubin, the 29-year-old engineering graduate, was killed when one of the LPG cylinders in his Maruti 800 exploded just yards away from the temple on October 23. Police suspect that Mubin stopped the car after seeing police on duty near the temple and the vehicle exploded minutes later.

The incident came weeks after an alert was sounded across the country following a ban on Popular Front of India (PFI). Coimbatore has always been communally-sensitive especially after the 1998 blasts killed 58 people in which BJP leader L K Advani had a miraculous escape.

The NIA formally took over the investigation into the case on October 30 by visiting the temple and interacting with the priests. Police and NIA believe that Mubin may have been on the way to one of his “target places” but nothing has been proved conclusively. As many as 109 articles, including Potassium Nitrate, Black Powder, match box, cracker fuse length of about 2 meters, Nitro Glycerine, PET powder, Aluminium powder, and 9-volt battery, were recovered from Mubin’s residence, after the blast.

The Tamil Nadu police, which recovered over 75 kg of explosives from Mubin’s residence and his associates, have been maintaining that it cannot rule out terror angle to the incident.

