NIA raids at PFI premises in Kerala, leaders detained

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained several leaders of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in raids in various parts of Kerala early Thursday.

Two national leaders of PFI were detained at Malappuram while state and district leaders were detained at Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam and Thrissur districts, sources told DH.

Identities of those held were not yet known. PFI chairman O M A Salam and state president Nazarudeen Elamaram were learnt to be among those detained.

PFI and SDPI workers staged demonstrations in various parts of the state. They also tried to block vehicles of NIA officials and barge into the premises being raided.

PFI state general secretary Abdul Sattar said that a strong agitation and a hartal would be launched if the leaders were not released. They alleged that the NIA and ED were acting against the PFI as part of an agenda of the BJP-RSS against the minority community. The aim is to impose a ban on PFI, he said.

Raids started during early Thursday across India. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier raided PFI leaders' houses and offices and shared vital information with the NIA. Kerala police and intelligence agencies also reportedly shared information about PFI's activities in the state based on investigations into the recent political murders involving PFI activists.

PFI was allegedly receiving unaccounted money from abroad for extremist activities and conducting training camps. The outfit was under the scanner of intelligence agencies over the last many years and it was considered to be the new form of banned outfit Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).