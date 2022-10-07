NIA raids NTK functionary's residence over suspected LTTE links

NIA raids NTK functionary's residence over 'LTTE links'

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Oct 07 2022, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2022, 16:39 ist

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid on the premises of a Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) functionary on Friday for reportedly having links with the banned Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

A team of NIA raided the residence of Vigneswaran (27) at Sivaganga.

Sources in the Sivaganga district police superintendent's office told IANS that the raids commenced early in the morning at his residence near Mannar Duraisingam Arts and Science College road.

Police sources also said that Vigneswaran is alleged to have links with some of the cadres of the now-defunct LTTE and that the 27-year-old was working in Chennai.

The central agencies are on high alert on the possibility of regrouping of the LTTE cadres in Tamil Nadu. A former LTTE intelligence operative, Sabesan alias Satkunam, was arrested in October 2021 on charges of coordinating the smuggling of drugs from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and using the proceeds for activities of the defunct LTTE.

The NTK, founded by actor and director Seeman, has been advocating strong Tamil nationalism. Seeman has also announced the making of a new movie on slain LTTE chief Velupillai Prabakaran. The movie to be directed by Vetrimaaran will be produced by Seeman.

