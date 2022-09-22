NIA raids PFI activists across Tamil Nadu

NIA raids PFI activists across Tamil Nadu

At Karumbukadai in Coimbatore, a protest was held against the NIA when the officials picked up a functionary. Police detained the protesters

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Sep 22 2022, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 14:19 ist
Officers of National Investigation Agency (NIA) with police personnel during a raid at the residence of a functionary of Popular Front of India (PFI), in Madurai. Credit: PTI Photo

NIA sleuths conducted raids across Tamil Nadu on Thursday against Popular Front of India (PFI) activists allegedly involved in terror related activities, including funding.

National Investigation Agency officials held searches at premises linked to PFI in districts including Chennai, Theni, Madurai, Coimbatore and Ramanathapuram and picked up a number of activists for questioning, police sources said.

Also Read | What is the PFI? Why is it on the ED, NIA radar?

In near simultaneous raids across the length and breadth of the country, NIA-led multi-agency operations saw the arrest of 106 activists of the PFI in 11 states, including Tamil Nadu, for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

At Cumbum in Theni district, a couple of locals who agitated against the apprehension of a PFI office-bearer by the NIA were detained by the police.

At Karumbukadai in Coimbatore, a protest was held against the NIA when the officials picked up a functionary. Police detained the protesters.

Check out DH's latest videos

