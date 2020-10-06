NIA says gold smuggling aimed at damaging India-UAE ties

Opposing the bail of the accused in Kerala gold smuggling case, the NIA on Tuesday stated before the NIA special court in Kochi that two key accused in the case were held by UAE authorities and the gold smuggling case had the tendency to affect India's relationship with UAE and security of India, including economic security.

A counter-statement was filed by the NIA against the bail applications of the accused in the case - Faisal Fareed, the third-accused, and Rabins Hameed, the tenth-accused.

INTERPOL blue corner notices would be issued against the two as well as four others involved in the racket. UAE authorities have assured all support to the NIA investigation, said the statement.

The NIA's counter-statement said that most of the accused were not from financially weak backgrounds and had businesses in India and abroad. Many had no previous involvement in the case, and the motive of the accused was threatening the economic security of India and damaging friendly relations of UAE with India.

The court on Monday directed the NIA to submit the case diary and offences committed by each accused in the case registered by invoking section of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Around 30 persons have been arraigned by the NIA in the case so far. Bail applications of seven accused are now under court's consideration. The court will be considering arguments in the case in the coming days and issue on the bail pleas.