NIA searches under way in Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir

National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Tuesday held searches in Tamil Nadu and Jammu and Kashmir in separate cases.
Searches are underway in six places in Madurai, Chennai, Dindigul and Theni districts of Tamil Nadu in regard to its ongoing probe against banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in the state.
The agency has detained Mohammad Qaiser, the Madurai Regional President of PFI from Pazhani in Dindigul district. They have also detained Sadiq Ali, who is the banned outfit's district secretary of Theni.
VIDEO | NIA detains Sadiq Ali, the SDPI district secretary of Theni, Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/bNFX6t8bOG
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 9, 2023
Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, the raids are going on at multiple locations in a terror funding case.
Searches are being held at 15 locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, Anantnag, Budgam, Baramulla, Srinagar, Poonch, and Rajouri districts
As of now, the NIA has not officially commented anything on the raids.
(With agency inputs)
