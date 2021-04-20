Night curfew in Telangana till May 1 morning

The Telangana government on Tuesday ordered a night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am across the state till the end of April amid rising coronavirus cases. The curbs will be in effect till 5 am on May 1.

"All offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants etc. shall close at 8.00 PM except hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with supply of essential services," the state government order stated.

Violating the curfew will result in prosecution under Sections 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 of IPC, the order said.

Telangana confirmed 5,926 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest ever in a single day, pushing the total infection count to over 3.61 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,856 with 18 more fatalities.

