Night curfew, Sunday lockdown in Kerala to be withdrawn

Night curfew, Sunday lockdown will be withdrawn: Kerala CM Vijayan

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 07 2021, 19:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2021, 19:14 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that it has been decided to do away with the night curfew and Sunday lockdown restrictions in the state.

The CM, in a press meet held in the evening, said the decision to withdraw the Sunday lockdown and night curfew was taken during the Covid-19 review meeting.

After daily cases rose to more than 30,000 after the Onam celebrations, the state had brought in night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am from Monday to Saturday to check the increasing numbers.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala
night curfew
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

London takes aim at NY with five-year financial plan

London takes aim at NY with five-year financial plan

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

DH Toon | Farmers' protest spell trouble for BJP

DH Toon | Farmers' protest spell trouble for BJP

In world first, Cuba starts Covid jabs for toddlers

In world first, Cuba starts Covid jabs for toddlers

China’s rocky relationship with the environment

China’s rocky relationship with the environment

Education: Policy and politics

Education: Policy and politics

A Paralympic dream that began at Mussoorie IAS academy

A Paralympic dream that began at Mussoorie IAS academy

 