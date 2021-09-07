Night curfew, Sunday lockdown will be withdrawn: Kerala CM Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that it has been decided to do away with the night curfew and Sunday lockdown restrictions in the state.
The CM, in a press meet held in the evening, said the decision to withdraw the Sunday lockdown and night curfew was taken during the Covid-19 review meeting.
After daily cases rose to more than 30,000 after the Onam celebrations, the state had brought in night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am from Monday to Saturday to check the increasing numbers.
