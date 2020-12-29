Nilgiri Mountain Railway services to resume from December 31

Nilgiri Mountain Railway services to resume from Dec 31

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Dec 29 2020, 19:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2020, 19:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) train services in the entire Mettupalayam Udagamandalam (Ooty) section will resume on daily basis with effect from December 31.

NMR services on resumption will be operated as Fully Reserved Special Trains, a railway release said Tuesday.

One pair of fully reserved special train will be run between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam and three pairs of fully reserved special trains between Coonoor and Udagamandalam.

All the Covid safety protocols will be strictly followed and passengers are requested to cooperate with Railways and adhere to the norms such as wearing of face masks and social distancing,it said.

Only Reserved passengers will be allowed to travel in the NMR train services and advance booking is open, the release added.

Nilgiri Mountain Railway
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Railways
Ooty

