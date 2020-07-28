Nine deaths, 1,610 new Covid-19 cases in Telangana

Telangana recorded 1,610 fresh Covid-19 cases and nine more deaths, pushing the tally of infections in the state to 57,142.

Out of the 1,610 new cases, 531 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) , followed by Ranga Reddy 172, Warangal Urban 152 and Medchal-Malkajgiri 113, a state government bulletin said on Tuesday, providing data as of 8 PM on July 27.

With nine more fatalities, the coronavirus toll mounted to 480.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

The Covid-19 fatality rate in the state was 0.84 per cent, while it was 2.26 per cent at the national level, it said. As many as 42,909 people recovered from the infectious disease so far, while 13,753 were under treatment.

The number of individuals in home and institutional isolation was 8,479. The number of asymptomatic cases (of those under home isolation) was 84 per cent, it added.

According to the bulletin, 15,839 samples were tested on July 27 taking the cumulative to 3.79 lakh. It said the percentage of deaths due to comorbidities was 53.87 per cent while the percentage of death due to Covid-19 was 46.13 per cent. The bulletin also said 320 rapid antigen testing centres have been set up in the government sector.

The government has made elaborate arrangements for treating Covid-19 patients and sufficient beds are available in government hospitals. People can contact 9154170960 on whatsapp for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals and laboratories.