9 killed as RTC bus falls into stream in Andhra Pradesh

Nine killed as RTC bus falls into stream in Andhra Pradesh

The accident occurred in Jalleru in Jangareddygudem mandal, about 55 km from district headquarters Eluru

IANS
IANS, Amaravati,
  • Dec 15 2021, 17:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 17:25 ist
Locals evacuate passengers after an APSRTC bus fell into Jalleru rivulet in West Godavari district, Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Around 9 people died and several others were injured in the accident. Credit: PTI Photo

Nine people were killed and 12 others injured when a bus fell into a stream in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district.

The accident occurred in Jalleru in Jangareddygudem mandal, about 55 km from district headquarters Eluru.

According to police, the bus of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) hit a bridge railing and fell into the rivulet when the driver was trying to avoid hitting a lorry coming from the opposite direction.

The deceased included the bus driver and five women. While eight people died on the spot, an injured person succumbed at a hospital at Jangareddygudem.

The bus with 47 passengers onboard from Velurupadu was on its way to Jangareddygudem. About a dozen passengers were injured and shifted to hospital.

Immediately after the accident, local people launched the rescue operation. Some passengers managed to come out of the bus through windows and they were brought to safety by rescue workers by deploying boats.

Senior police and revenue officials rushed to the spot and supervised the rescue work.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the bus accident.

He expressed condolences to the families of the victims. Reddy also announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia each to the families of those killed. The chief minister also directed officials to ensure best medical treatment to the injured.

Transport Minister Perni Nani ordered a probe into the accident. He asked senior officials to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Andhra Pradesh
Bus accident
West Godavari
Road accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Toolbar to Play Movies: 24 things Google killed in 2021

Toolbar to Play Movies: 24 things Google killed in 2021

Adored, endangered: Complex world of the Japanese eel

Adored, endangered: Complex world of the Japanese eel

Arabic calligraphy enscribed into UNESCO heritage list

Arabic calligraphy enscribed into UNESCO heritage list

Bad weather could affect mango crop in Karnataka

Bad weather could affect mango crop in Karnataka

 