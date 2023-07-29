Nine killed in firecracker unit blast in Tamil Nadu; PM Modi announces relief

At least nine people, including three women, were charred to death and 10 others were injured when an explosion ripped through a firecracker godown and shop in Krishnagiri on Saturday morning. The tragic incident took place at around 9.45 am in Boganapalli, 95 km from Bengaluru.

The impact of the explosion was so huge that the firecracker godown and shop, a restaurant, and a welding shop in the complex were completely gutted and body parts of the victims were strewn away for an area of about 200 feet from the spot.

“Nine people have lost their lives so far. At least 10 people have been injured and are undergoing treatment at the Government Krishnagiri Medical College and Hospital,” a senior district administration official said.

Also Read | One killed in explosion at steel factory in Kerala

At least four fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately to douse the raging fire, which was put off only after a few hours. Three of the victims are from one family – the godown and shop owner Ravi, his children Rithika and Rithish, and other deceased have been identified as S Ibrahim, S Imran, restaurant owner B Rajeshwari, Sivaraj, while two others are yet to be identified.

Eyewitnesses said they heard a huge explosion from the shopping complex at 9.45 am and many passers-by were also injured due to the impact of the fire.

Krishnagiri District Collector K M Sarayu said the explosion started at the godown of the firecrackers’ shop in Boganapalli which quickly spread to the shop and near-by restaurant. “The cause of the explosion is not known yet. We will ascertain the cause through a detailed inquiry,” Sarayu said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a visit to Tamil Nadu, condoled the death of the nine persons, even as the state government rushed Food Minister R Sakkarapani to Krishnagiri to meet the families of the victims and those hospitalized.

Modi and Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh each to families of the dead and Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh to those injured.