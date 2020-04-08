Nine more infected by COVID-19 infected in Kerala, tally at 345

Nine more persons in Kerala were tested Covid-19 positive in Kerala on Wednesday, while 13 infected persons got cured.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that two of the infected persons were those who attended the Nizamuddin congregation. As many as 212 persons from Kerala were found to have attended the Nizamuddin congregation, of which 15 were so far found Covid-19 infected.

So far 345 persons in Kerala were tested Covid-19 positive, of which 84 were already cured and two died and the remaining 259 persons were now under treatment.

Only one more person was tested Covid-19 positive in Kasargod on Wednesday and the district was almost coming out from the scare of a community spread. As many as 131 persons were now under treatment in the district.