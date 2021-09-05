Nipah-infected child's last rites performed with protocols

Last rites of Nipah-infected kid held with protocols

The Kozhikode corporation health staff sanitised the entire area after the rituals

PTI
PTI, Kozhikode,
  • Sep 05 2021, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2021, 16:26 ist
The 12-year-old boy who passed away early this morning due to Nipah virus infection here was laid to rest at nearby Kannambarath Khabaristan by the health department officials after following complete health protocols.

The officials, clad in PPE kits, performed the last rites. Only a few close relatives wearing similar gear, were in attendance.

The Kozhikode corporation health staff sanitised the entire area after the rituals. Later the body was buried in a 12 foot specially prepared grave.

The boy from nearby Mavoor died of Nipah at a hospital here in the wee hours on Sunday. Samples of the boy, which were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, confirmed the presence of the virus.

Local authorities have geared up to check further spread of the virus in Kozhikode and surrounding areas.

Kozhikode
Kerala
Nipah Virus
India News

