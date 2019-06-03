Nipah suspicion bolstered; Kerala health dept gears up

With initial test results not ruling out chances of Nipah infection on youth in Kochi in Kerala, the Health authorities in the state have geared up to contain the outbreak of the disease.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shylaja told the media on Monday that the tests conducted at the Kerala Institute of Virology and Infectious Diseases at Alappuzha did not rule out chances of Nipah. Hence, the specimen collected from the patient was sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for further confirmation. Results from Manipal Institute of Virology was also awaited.

The Health authorities have geared up to face any fresh outbreak of the Nipah virus in Kerala, Health Minister said.

Nipah virus claimed 17 lives in North Kerala last year. It took more than a month to fully contain the spread of disease and about 2,000 people in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts were quarantined.

The 23-year old person who is now suspected to be infected by Nipah was studying at Thodupuzha in Idukki and had recently travelled to Thrissur. Hence the hospitals of these regions were alerted to observe any patients having similar symptoms like fever, cough and headache lasting for days.

The Health Minister said that so far no other suspected cases were reported from any other parts of Kerala. There was no need to panic as the state health department was even experienced to contain the spread of the disease. Some stock of the medicines to contain Nipah that was brought from Australia last year were still available and hence swift measure could be initiated this time. Service of doctors in hospitals of North Kerala who had earlier dealt with Nipah patients would be made available at other parts of the state also in case of any Nipah outbreak.

Since the virus spread through fruit bats, fresh suspicions about Nipah could affect the fruit and vegetable industry of Kerala. Following the Nipah outbreak last year many foreign countries had even banned fruits and vegetables from Kerala. Some Gulf countries lifted the ban recently.