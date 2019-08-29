No action against Tharoor: Kerala's Cong unit

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee has decided not to initiate any action against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who was accused of praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apart from his clarification, Tharoor also got open support from many leaders in the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala.

Tharoor stood firm on his stand that any good acts by Modi need to be praised so that criticism against him would have credibility. He also pointed out that he was among those who strongly criticised Modi over the years.