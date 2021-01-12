No bird flu in Telangana, says state minister

There is no bird flu in Telangana and the state government has also initiated various preventive measures, state Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav said on Tuesday.

There is no harm in consuming chicken and eggs, he said.

Yadav held a meeting here with the representatives of poultry industry, scientists and animal husbandry officials along with state Health Minister Eatala Rajender as per the directives of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, an official release said.

The state government has formed 1,300 rapid response teams soon after the occurrence of bird flu in the country, he said.

Coordination is being maintained among animal husbandry, forest and health departments at the state, district and field levels, he said.

The minister said 276 samples tested in Nalgonda, Peddapalli and Warangal districts following reports of deaths of chickens turned out to be negative.

Another 1,000 samples tested during the last three days have also been found negative.

According to him, the number of migratory birds visiting the state is very limited, and the forest and irrigation departments are monitoring the issue.

He also said the state government would take measures to support the poultry industry in the state (in view of the adverse impact of bird flu on the sector).

The poultry industry had recovered due to the measures taken by the state government when the sector came under negative impact soon after the outbreak of Covid-19, he added.