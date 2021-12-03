No curbs on planned on cinema theatres, says Telangana

Telangana's Cinematography Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Friday clarified that there are no plans to shut down cinema theatres or impose curbs on occupancy in view of Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19.

After a meeting with Tollywood filmmakers, he appealed to people not to believe the rumours. He said the government was fully geared up to tackle the Covid situation and people can fearlessly go to cinema theatres to watch the movies.

With some big budget movies starring leading stars scheduled for release on 'Sankranti', the rumours left Tollywood worried. In this context, a group of producers and directors called on the minister.

The minister told reporters that in view of the reports of a possible third wave of Covid, there were rumours that the government may close down the theatres or reduce the occupancy but dismissed speculations.

Srinivas Yadav said the film industry suffered badly for nearly two years due to the pandemic and just when it started to recover, fears of Omicron have emerged.

The minister said though the state government is allowing screening of all shows with 100 per cent occupancy, for the last few days the number of viewers coming to theaters is not up to that level. He said after the release of "Akhanda", the number of movie goers increased.

With some big budget films scheduled for release in coming days, he hoped that the number of viewers will increase. He said producers and directors should remain alert.

Referring to measures taken to tackle Covid situation, the minister said the process of vaccination in the state is nearing completion.

Producer Dil Raju said they also discussed with the minister various issues pertaining to the industry and he promised to convey their views to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

