'No cyber attack on Kudankulam nuclear plant systems'

The administration of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday dismissed reports that the atomic power plant built with Russian assistance came under cyber attack in September.



An official statement issued by KKNPP said the control systems of the two plants in Kudankulam, 706 kms from here, and other atomic plants in the country are “standalone” and are “not connected to outside cyber network and internet”.



“Some false information is being propagated on the social media platform, electronic and print media with reference to the cyber attack on Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant. This is to clarify that KKNPP and other Indian Nuclear Power Plants Control Systems are standalone and not connected to outside cyber network and internet,” R Ramdoss, Training Superintendent & Information Officer, KKNPP, said in the statement.



“Any cyber attack on the Nuclear Power Plant control system is not possible. Presently, KKNPP unit 1 and 2 are operating at 1000 MWe and 600 MWe respective without any operational or safety concerns,” Ramdoss further added.



KKNPP issued the statement after cyber threat intelligence analyst Pukhraj Singh wrote on his Twitter page that domain controller-level access at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant came under cyber-attack.



“So, it's public now. Domain controller-level access at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant. The government was notified way back. Extremely mission-critical targets were hit,” Singh said, adding that a third party discovered the intrusion and that he notified the National Cyber Security Coordinator on September 4.



“The third party then shared the IoCs with the NCSC's office over the proceeding days. Kaspersky reported it later, called it DTrack,” he said.



Responding to KKNPP’s statement, Singh reiterated he had notified Lt Gen Rajesh Pant (National Cyber Security Coordinator) on September 4. “Follow-up emails were exchanged, acknowledging the issue. I would solicit no further enquiries on the matter, requesting privacy,” he said.



KKNPP is the single largest nuclear power station in the country built at a cost of Rs 17,270 crore with an installed capacity of 6,000 MW of electricity. While the unit 1 was synchronised with the southern power grid on October 22, 2013, the second unit attained criticality on July 10, 2016 and was synchronised with the electricity grid in August.