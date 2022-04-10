No dissent, no problem: CPI(M) meet showcases Vijayan's political shrewdness

The CPI(M) party congress that ended witnessed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's political shrewdness.

Even as the meet did not completely endorse CPI(M) Kerala's refusal to ally with Congress, much embarrassment could come to the grand old party as senior Congress leader and former union minister K V Thomas participated in the seminar, to much outrage and debate. Not only did Thomas attend the event defying the Congress high command ban, he even criticised the Congress leadership and praised Vijayan.

Vijayan managed to suppress voices of dissent in the party congress about the infamous semi-high-speed rail project. The party is currently on the defensive over criticisms of double-standard for opposing the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed-rail project and initiating this one.

Party delegates from states like Maharashtra openly stated their concerns to the media but Vijayan didn't allow dissent by stressing the need for rail project in the inaugural session itself. In the closing ceremony, Vijayan highlighted again the rail project to stress his government's development agenda.

Incidentally, the laying of demarcation stones for the rail project, which has witnessed protest, was stalled over the last several days. This may be Vijayan's strategy to avoid protests in presence of CPI(M) leaders from across the country. The rail project was also showcased at an exhibition on the CPI(M) government's achievements held near the seminar venue.

Having led his government to a historic second consecutive term in Kerala at a time when the CPI(M) was suffering setbacks in most states, Vijayan has a firm grip on the party, which was evident in the party congress.

