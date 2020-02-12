No fee hike for MBBS and BDS courses: Karnataka Medical Education Minister

Karnataka Medical Education Minister D Sudhakar said that there will not be any hike in the fee for under graduate medical and dental courses for 2020-21 academic year.

During his first visit to Bowring and Lady Curzon hospital in Bengaluru after taking charge of the portfolio on Wednesday, Sudhakar said, "The private medical colleges demand for fee hike every year. But this year we have decided not to hike the fee."

He even added that, "Last year itself, the government hiked fee by 15% and this year there is no chance for fee hike and we will not consider such demands by college managements or associations."

Speaking about seat blocking scam busted during the raid on two deemed-to-be medical universities in the state by Income Tax Department, Sudhakar said, "I am aware of the issue. As it is under investigation I will not discuss anything about it now. But we will take necessary measures to curb such illegal activities."