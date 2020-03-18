No fresh coronavirus cases in Kerala on March 17

No fresh coronavirus cases in Kerala on March 17

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 18 2020, 02:21am ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 02:21am ist
Thermal screening of passengers being conducted in the wake of deadly coronavirus, at a railway station in Kozhikode, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Even as no fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Tuesday, the state could not heave a sigh of relief as coronavirus test results of around 600 were still pending, many of whom are in the primary contact list with the infected people.

The infection of a woman at Mahe is Puducherry is a cause for concern for Kerala as she reached the Kozhikode international airport from UAE on March 13 and had undergone screening at Kozhikode medical college hospital. As per the advice of doctors there she was remaining on home quarantine.

As of now 24 persons in Kerala, including two foreign tourists, were found coronavirus infected and three already cured. As many as 268 are under hospital isolation and 17,743 under home isolation.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kerala
Kozhikode
Puducherry
UAE
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

CAA does not affect Indian citizens' rights: Govt to SC

CAA does not affect Indian citizens' rights: Govt to SC

Indian exchanges tell employees to work from home

Indian exchanges tell employees to work from home

Equipping CCI for the digital era

Equipping CCI for the digital era

Time for a separate Law

Time for a separate Law

 