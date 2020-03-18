No fresh coronavirus cases in Kerala on March 17

Even as no fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Tuesday, the state could not heave a sigh of relief as coronavirus test results of around 600 were still pending, many of whom are in the primary contact list with the infected people.

The infection of a woman at Mahe is Puducherry is a cause for concern for Kerala as she reached the Kozhikode international airport from UAE on March 13 and had undergone screening at Kozhikode medical college hospital. As per the advice of doctors there she was remaining on home quarantine.

As of now 24 persons in Kerala, including two foreign tourists, were found coronavirus infected and three already cured. As many as 268 are under hospital isolation and 17,743 under home isolation.