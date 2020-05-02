No fresh COVID cases reported in Kerala after six weeks

No fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Friday while nine recovered from the infection, for the first time after around six weeks that no cases are being reported on a day in Kerala.

Among the nine recovered, four each were from Kasargod and Kannur districts. Now four of the 14 districts in Kerala have no COVID-19 cases. Kannur tops the tally with 43.

While Kasargod district collector Sajith Babu, who was kept in isolation following contact with a COVID-19 infected journalist, was tested negative. Two police officers and an MLA were still under observation. Eight places in Kasargod are hotspots. The number of active coronavirus cases in the district now is five.

Meanwhile, two persons, including a Kanyakumari native, tested coronavirus positive in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday were reportedly tested negative on Thursday. The swabs were tested at two different government agencies. Hence further tests were being conducted at NIV unit in Kerala for further confirmation.

Registration crosses five lakh

The number of Malayali NRIs and Malayalis in other states who register online in a facility launched by Kerala government crossed five lakh by Friday.

While 3.7 lakh Malayalis from 203 countries registered, 1.2 lakh Malayalis in other states in India registered. The maximum numbers were from Karanataka.

The registration is being done for making arrangements like COVID-19 screening and quarantine facilities on the return of Malayalis from other countries and states.