No jobs in Goa without bribe, says SSC question paper query; earns BJP's ire

A controversial question in the English question paper of the ongoing SSC examinations in Goa, has earned the ire of the ruling BJP in Goa, which has demanded action against the persons responsible for the process of formulating the question paper, which nearly 11,000 students appeared for on Saturday.

The controversial question is a grammer-related query whose passage - a conversations between two youngsters -- suggests that it is not easy for native Goans to get jobs in the state without bribery or influence and therefore, migrating to Portugal is the most convenient option.

Published on page 10 of the English question paper, the controversial passage says:

Report what was said by Rayson and Kedan by using appropriate reporting verbs:

"What are your future plans my friend"? (Rayson to Kedan)

I have applied for a Portuguese passport as there are few job opportunities in Goa". (Kedan to Rayson)

"You have taken the right decision. Without influence and money, it's very difficult for Goans to get jobs in Goa." (Rayson to Kedan)

Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Digambar Kamat has said that the query mirrors the sorry ground realities in Goa.

"This question in English paper of SSC examination is a reflection of current situation in Goa under @BJP4Goa. No job opportunities here & then step motherly treatment to those who go abroad for earning bread & butter & contribute to our economy. Hope @goacm takes note. @INCGoa," Kamat tweeted.

Goa was one of the oldest colonies of the Portugal and was liberated by the Indian army from colonial yoke in 1961. After the liberation, all Goan natives were granted Indian citizenship by the Union Home ministry via a common notification.

However, the departing Portuguese, preferred not to snip the umbilical cord with its colonials by allowing those living in Goa during the Portuguese regime to register their birth in Portugal and avail of citizenship and Portuguese travel identity documents, which allows easy transit to Europe and the United States of America for employment opportunities.

The privilege was later extended to two more generations of Goans, as a result of which hundreds of native Goans apply for the coveted Portuguese passport annually.

BJP's state general secretary Narendra Sawaikar, however, claims that the controversial query was inserted in the question paper with a motivated agenda.

"It is apparent that the objectionable questions and the form in which they have been asked is an intentional attempt by the paper setter and the scrutinizer to influence the young minds with a motivated agenda," the state BJP official told reporters.

"Inspite of the fact, that the paper setter is employed in Goa and draws his salary from the taxes paid by the Goans, is attempting to pollute the children. Such mindset should not be tolerated in the education sector and more particularly in examination system," he also said.