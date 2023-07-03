No lack of clarity in Cong's stand on UCC: Satheesan

No lack of clarity in Congress's stand on UCC: V D Satheesan

Satheesan also alleged that the BJP had now taken up the matter for triggering a divide among the people and make electoral gains from it.

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 03 2023, 05:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 05:22 ist
Kerala Opposition leader V D Satheesan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leadership in Kerala on Sunday said that the party was opposed to the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that there was no lack of clarity in the party's stand on UCC. The party is of the view that it was not practical as there were several tribal communities and other sections within all religions, including Hinduism, who follow different cultures. The party's stand was already stated clearly by senior leader Jairam Ramesh. 

Satheesan also alleged that the BJP had now taken up the matter for triggering a divide among the people and make electoral gains from it. The people could realize the Sangh Parivar agenda and would reject it, he said.

Meanwhile, the Samastha Kerala Jem'iyyathul Ulema (Samastha), which is a supreme body of Islamic scholars of Kerala, had also called for joint protest against UCC. Samastha  president Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal  said that the UCC would not affect not just the Muslim community but various communities in other religions also.

The Indian Union Muslim League had also announced that it would strongly oppose UCC and seek the support of other religious forums also in opposing it.

