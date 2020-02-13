No metro train between RV Road and Yelachenahalli on Feb 16

Metro train services between RV Road and Yelachenahalli will be disrupted on Sunday (February 16) as the authorities are set to take up electrical work on powering the extended stretch of the line.

In a release, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) chief public relations officer, B L Yashavanth Chavan stated that during the time of disruption, the corporation will work on drawing 33 kv power cables from Yelachenahalli sub station to power the Phase 2 extension line to Anjanapura.

"For this work, metro train services between RV Road and Yelachenahalli on Green Line will remain suspended on 16/02/2020 (Sunday). However, metro train services will be available between Nagasandra and RV Road stations," the release stated.

The official added that the regular services on Green Line covering the full stretch between Nagasandra and Yelachenahalli will begin from 5 am on Monday.