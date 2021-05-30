No need to apologise to people of Goa: TN Finance Minister Thiagarajan

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiagarajan on Sunday rejected the demand from Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho to apologise to Goans for “insulting” the state at the 43rd GST council meeting on May 28, saying he saw no need to say sorry for he has done them “no harm.”

In a detailed two-page statement posted on his verified Twitter page, Thiagarajan took pot shots at Godinho, who jumped ship to BJP from Congress, saying the BJP should “impose some minimal quality control on its MLA acquisition procedures.”

“I sincerely request the BJP, even across the political divide, to impose some minimal quality control on its MLA Acquisition procedures. If it had done so, Goa, and the nation would be saved a lot of pain,” he said.

Thiagarajan's response came a day after Godinho accused the Tamil Nadu Finance Minister of insulting small states like Goa and defying the spirit of the Indian Constitution. He had alleged that Thiagarajan wanted “a bigger vote” in the GST Council since he came from a bigger state” which insulted states like Goa.

Contending that the "One State One Vote" model of the GST Council is fundamentally unfair, he said the state government's view is consistent with the fundamental democratic principle of proportional representation, and consistent with the Constitution, which allocates seats in village panchayats, city councils, state legislatures, and both houses of parliament using this very principle.

The Dravidian Movement has long advocated Local Self-Governance as the logical extension of our core principle of Self-Respect and Self-Determination, Thiagarajan said.

“Every statement I made during the entire meeting was entirely consistent with these two principles. Even when the principle resulted in loss of potential future revenue to Tamil Nadu, we backed states that voted for this exception, including Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and ironically, Goa,” he said.

He said the Goa minister's statements during the meeting were “highly repetitive, largely vacuous, hectoring, mostly redundant to others inputs, supercilious and devoid of the basic courtesy of assuming good faith in the comments of other states Ministers.”

Thiagarajan added that he saw no need to apologise to the people of Goa, for he has done them no harm. In fact, I have strongly advocated for your State Government's rights.

“I do not require or expect any thanks for that, as my position was dictated by my principles of strengthening States' Rights & Federalism with enhanced devolution. But I do offer you sincere condolences, for having such a person as your Minister,” he said.